Zajac (undisclosed) will return to the lineup against Vegas on Wednesday.

Zajac missed just one game as a result of his undisclosed ailment. Despite averaging 1:39 of ice time with the man advantage, the Winnipeg native has tallied just four power-play points. While he won't reach the 40-point mark for what would have been a third consecutive season, the center has already notched 10 goals and 10 helpers, despite playing in just 51 games.