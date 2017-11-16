Devils' Travis Zajac: Set for season debut
Zajac (pectoral) will be on the ice for his season debut against the Maple Leafs on Thursday evening.
We're projecting Zajac to immediately slide in on the second line with rookie Jesper Bratt and fellow veteran Drew Stafford. The Devils managed to tie the Golden Knights and Islanders for a fourth-place ranking in scoring (3.5 goals per game) without Zajac, but adding the 32-year-old to the mix should only heighten the appeal of rostering a New Jersey player in fantasy land. He posted 42 and 45 points, respectively, the past two years.
