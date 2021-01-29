Zajac was held out of practice Friday after entering the COVID-19 protocols and won't travel with the team for its two-game trip to Buffalo, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

While Zajac is expected to be unavailable for Saturday and Sunday's back-to-back with the Sabres, he hasn't been ruled out for Tuesday's trip to Pittsburgh at this time. With Zajac missing, Pavel Zacha figures to move back to center while Jesper Boqvist or Nick Merkley slides into the open spot in the lineup.