Devils' Travis Zajac: Sidelined with lower-body issue
Zajac (lower body) will not play in Saturday's game against the Flyers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Zajac logged just 9:20 of ice time in Thursday's matchup with the Avalanche before sustaining the injury, which will apparently hold him out of commission for at least one more game. Blake Coleman appears slated to center the second line in his absence, while Zajac will have extended time to rest up with the team not returning to action after Saturday until next Thursday.
