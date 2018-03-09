Devils' Travis Zajac: Skips trip to Nashville
Zajac (undisclosed) did not make the trip to Nashville for Saturday's game against the Predators, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
The Devils will return home Saturday evening before embarking on a two-week west coast road trip Monday that begins with a contest against the Golden Knights on Wednesday. His one-game absence shouldn't be alarming, but it would be a big red flag if Zajac doesn't leave with the team for the following trip. Christoph Bertschy, Drew Stafford and Jimmy Hayes are candidates to rejoin the lineup Saturday in his absence, while another spot in the top six and on the power play will also open.
