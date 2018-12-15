Zajac scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

The Devils found themselves in a 3-0 hole after the first period, but Zajac's 10th goal of the season early in the second got the comeback started. The 33-year-old has been struggling over the last month, getting held off the scoresheet entirely in 10 of his last 13 games, but his 19 points in 29 games on the season is still his best scoring pace since 2009-10.