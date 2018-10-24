Zajac's (lower body) availability for Thursday's matchup with Nashville has yet to be determined, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Zajac did take the ice for Wednesday's practice, which is certainly a good sign that he is nearing a return. If the center is unable to play versus the Predators, it would seem there's a good chance he is ready in time to face off with Florida on Saturday.

More News
Our Latest Stories