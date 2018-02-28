Devils' Travis Zajac: Still has Pens' number
Zajac dished out two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Pittsburgh.
Something about facing the Penguins brings out the best in Zajac, as he has five points in two games against them and just 12 points in his 44 other appearances this season. The 32-year-old center provides a valuable veteran presence on a young New Jersey club, but his fantasy contributions are minimal at this stage.
