Zajac scored two power-play goals and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Canadiens.

Zajac blew this one open with a pair of power-play goals in the final two minutes of the opening frame, doubling the 2-0 lead his team had built up to that point. With this effort, the 32-year-old center has now cracked double-digit goals in 10 different NHL campaigns, including each of the past five. Still, Zajac's 20 points in 50 appearances this season suggest his value in standard leagues is limited.