Zajac scored a power-play goal on his only shot in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Zajac has three goals and two helpers over his last seven appearances while holding down the top-line center job with Nico Hischier (upper body) out. Zajac has played in all situations this season, with nine of his 41 points coming on the power play and another two while shorthanded. He also won 13 of his 17 faceoffs. He's been good at the dot all year, winning 57.9 percent of his draws. He ranks 13th in the league in draws taken, and third in winning percentage among players with 500 or more attempts.