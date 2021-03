Zajac racked up three assists in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Capitals.

He added two hits, a blocked shot and a plus-3 rating to his ledger. Zajac was a big part of New Jersey even earning a point from this one, as he helped set up the Devils' final two goals in regulation to complete a comeback from a 4-1 deficit. It's Zajac's first multi-point performance of the season, and through 18 games the 35-year-old has only two goals and seven points.