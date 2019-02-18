Devils' Travis Zajac: Two assists in win over Sabres
Zajac finished Sunday's 4-1 win over Buffalo with a pair of assists.
Zajac picked up both a primary and secondary assist in Sunday's win, giving the 33-year-old 34 points in 57 games this season. Zajac finished a plus-2 and also blocked a shot in the win.
