Zajac picked up two assists while adding three shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Flyers.

It's been feast or (mostly) famine for Zajac since the calendar flipped to 2018, as he now has five goals and nine points in his last 18 games -- but those nine points have been clumped in only five contests, with 13 goose eggs in between. That's still a much better overall pace than he put together to begin the season, but that volatility also makes him a risky fantasy play, even in large DFS tournaments when his matchup seems favorable.