Smith has been named 2018-19 WHL Defenseman of the Year.

The first WHL player taken in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft (17th overall), Smith nearly cracked the New Jersey roster as an 18-year-old. He was the team's final cut in training camp and went back and dominated junior competition to the tune of 69 points in 57 games. The Devils have some quality forwards on their roster (which will almost certainly include Jack Hughes with the first-overall selection this coming June) but their defense could charitably be called a work in progress. They need Smith's smarts and puck-moving ability in their opening night lineup this coming fall.