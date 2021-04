Smith dished out a pair of power-play helpers to go with three shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Smith got on the scoresheet twice in the first four minutes, with both goals coming off the stick of Pavel Zacha. The rookie defenseman hasn't tickled twine since Jan. 30, but Smith continues to mark the scoresheet frequently via assist, having dished out half as many helpers (19) as games played (38) in his young career.