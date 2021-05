Smith (upper body) won't be available Tuesday against the Bruins, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Smith evidently aggravated the upper-body injury he was dealing with in late April during Monday's loss to the Bruins, so at this point it wouldn't be surprising to see him miss the rest of the season. If that ends up being the case, he'll finish the campaign having racked up 23 points in 48 games as a 21-year-old rookie.