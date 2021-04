Smith (upper body) collected two assists and two blocks in a 6-4 win over the Flyers on Tuesday.

Smith was back after missing the previous four games and immediately chipped in offensively, assisting on Pavel Zacha's power-play goal in the second period and Connor Carrick's tying tally midway through the third. The 21-year-old Smith busted out of his six-game point skid with his performance and now has two goals and 21 assists in 45 games on the year.