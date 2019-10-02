Devils' Ty Smith: Fails to make roster
Smith was sent to WHL Spokane on Tuesday.
The 2018-19 WHL Defenseman of the Year had a real shot to make the opening night roster, but will head back to junior for more seasoning. Last season, Smith dominated the WHL racking up 69 points in 57 games, and could be headed for a similar output this campaign. With Smith sent packing, the team will roll with seven defenseman, with Connor Carrick the seventh defenseman.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey 2019 rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.