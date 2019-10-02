Smith was sent to WHL Spokane on Tuesday.

The 2018-19 WHL Defenseman of the Year had a real shot to make the opening night roster, but will head back to junior for more seasoning. Last season, Smith dominated the WHL racking up 69 points in 57 games, and could be headed for a similar output this campaign. With Smith sent packing, the team will roll with seven defenseman, with Connor Carrick the seventh defenseman.