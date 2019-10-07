Smith score twice and added an assist in WHL Spokane's 5-2 win over Seattle Sunday.

The Devils surprised many by shipping Smith back for one final season of junior hockey, and the 19-year-old has picked up (six points in three games) right where he left off last year. Smith is primed for another monster season and will be a key cog for Team Canada at the World Juniors this coming holiday season.

