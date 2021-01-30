Smith scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sabres.

The rookie had gone scoreless for two games after his five-game point streak to begin the season was snapped, but he got back in the black Saturday. Smith has looked very good so far, racking up two goals and seven points in his first eight NHL contests, but as yet he hasn't been able to displace Damon Severson on the point for the Devils' top power-play unit. If the 20-year-old continues to produce, though, his role should only grow.