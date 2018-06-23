Devils' Ty Smith: Gets drafted 17th overall

Smith was drafted 17th overall by the Devils at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

The undersized Smith put up big numbers in the WHL (73 points in 69 games), but he projects more like Jared Spurgeon in the NHL. Not that Spurgeon is bad -- every team could use a steady, defense-first puck mover. Smith will focus on his own zone and move the puck up well. But he's never going to be a flamboyant offensive star. Smith will be a second-paring stalwart who gets some time on the second power-play unit. Your league depth will dictate his ultimate value.