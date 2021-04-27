Smith (upper body) is on the ice for pregame warmups and will play Tuesday against visiting Philadelphia, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The rookie rearguard has missed the last four games due to injury, but it appears he's good to go after being labeled a game-time decision Tuesday morning. Despite having just two points in his last 11 contests, Smith is still sitting at 21 points in 44 games this year -- which is quite a healthy ledger for a 21-year-old blueliner on one of the league's worst teams.