Coach Lindy Ruff is "no longer as hopeful" that Smith (upper body) will be ready for Saturday's game against Pittsburgh or Sunday's matchup with Philadelphia, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Ruff was initially hoping to have Smith back for one of New Jersey's next two contests, but it sounds like the blueliner will be held out until Tuesday's game versus the Flyers at a minimum. Will Butcher will likely continue to hold onto a spot in the Devils' lineup until Smith is ready to return.