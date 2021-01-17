Smith had an assist in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Bruins.

The rookie defenseman was credited with a goal on a pinballing shot in the season opener, then added a helper in this one to start his career with a two-game point streak. Smith's an offensive-minded blueliner who's worth tracking in dynasty formats, but he'll be hard-pressed to gain fantasy relevance in redraft formats at this stage of his career on the low-scoring Devils. He's getting time on the power play and saw the ice in overtime in each of New Jersey's first two games, so the team isn't using training wheels with its 2018 first-round pick.