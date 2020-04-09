Smith finished 2019-20 with 59 points in 46 games for WHL Spokane. He was also named to the WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team.

The 2018 No. 17 overall pick by the Devils also racked up an insane plus-49 rating, thanks in large part to often sharing the ice with WHL scoring champion and Wild prospect Adam Beckman (48 goals, 107 points) and center Eli Zummack (86 points). Highlighted by an eight-point (!) outing against Seattle on Feb. 28 and 15 multi-point games overall, Smith upped his production to 1.28 points per game from marks of 1.21, 1.06 and 0.48 in the prior three campaigns. The blueliner technically has another year of WHL elibility remaining since he doesn't turn 21 until March, but he looks as sure a bet as any to open 2020-21 professionally -- whether it be with AHL Binghamton or New Jersey.