Smith missed the last four games of the year with a shoulder injury that isn't expected to impact his offseason training, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Smith put together a solid 2020-21 campaign that saw him lead all rookie defensemen in scoring with 23 points in 48 contests. The 21-year-old blueliner was given plenty of opportunities this year, as he logged over 20 minutes of ice time per game, including 2:33 average with the man advantage. With a full season in 2021-22, Smith could challenge for the 40-point threshold, making him a solid fantasy target even with the rebuilding Devils.