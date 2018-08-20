Devils' Ty Smith: Signs three-year deal
Smith signed three-year, entry-level contract with New Jersey on Monday.
The 18-year-old defenseman, who was the 2018 17th overall pick in the 2018 NHL draft, is set add a unique offensive component to the Devils' blue line, and could make an impact in year one. Last season, Smith set career-highs with the Spokane Chiefs of the WHL, amassing 73 points (14 goals, 59 assists) in 69 games, while also notching a plus-44 rating.
