Smith (upper body) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Flyers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Smith will miss a fourth straight game. Head coach Lindy Ruff said Sunday that Smith isn't progressing as fast as the team hoped, so his chances of returning for Tuesday's game versus the Flyers are uncertain. Connor Carrick is expected to stay in the lineup until Smith returns.
