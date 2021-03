Smith drew two assists with four PIM and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Philadelphia.

Smith assisted on goals by Michael McLeod and Travis Zajac to help the Devils build a 4-1 lead through 40 minutes. The 20-year-old rearguard upped his season point total to 17, tops among the NHL's rookie defensemen and seven better than his closest competitor, Carolina's Jake Bean. Smith has been an impactful offensive player despite going without a goal since late-January.