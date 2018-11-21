Devils' Ty Smith: Tops offensively among WHL D-men
Smith has collected 31 points -- which leads all league defensemen -- through just 20 games with WHL Spokane this season.
On the heels of his 73-point breakout effort last season, the Devils' first-round pick (No. 17 overall) from last summer's draft has been as advertised in his third full WHL campaign. At 5-foot-11 and 177 pounds, Smith is undersized as far as NHL defensemen go, so it'll be interesting to see how the next couple seasons shake out in terms of his physical development and durability -- whether at the junior level or professionally (potentially as early as next spring depending on the Chiefs' playoff prospects).
