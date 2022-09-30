Thompson (undisclosed) left Thursday's game versus the Rangers with an injury, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Thompson logged just one shift in the first period and didn't return, though information regarding his injury was not available immediately after the game. The 23-year-old forward was likely to be a long shot for the NHL roster this year, so his injury isn't likely to have a large fantasy impact.
