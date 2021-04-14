site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Devils' Tyce Thompson: Rises to active roster
Thompson was promoted to the active roster ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Rangers, per CapFriendly.
Thompson again filled a bottom-six role. He has one assist through five games since he joined the Devils after completing his college season at Providence.
