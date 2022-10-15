site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Devils' Tyce Thompson: Skating at practice Saturday
Thompson (lower body) is skating in a non-contact jersey at practice Saturday, per Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site.
Thompson was injured two weeks ago in a preseason game against the Rangers. He has played seven games in the NHL in his young career, garnering one assist.
