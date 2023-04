Brennan signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Devils on Sunday.

Brennan's pro deal will begin in the 2023-24 season. The 19-year-old netminder posted a 21-10-3 record with a 2.86 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 37 games with WHL Prince George this campaign. The Devils selected Brennan in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.