Toffoli scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Wild.

Toffoli tied the game 2-2 in the second period, deflecting a feed from Jesper Bratt past Marc-Andre Fleury on a New Jersey power play. The 31-year-old Toffoli has been on fire of late, tallying seven goals in his last five games, including three with the man advantage. He's up to 10 points (seven goals, three assists) through eight games this season while skating alongside Jack Hughes on the Devils' top line.