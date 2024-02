Toffoli will return to the lineup Thursday versus Calgary after missing one game with an illness.

Toffoli will finally reunite with Jack Hughes, who has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. They will be joined by Alexander Holtz on the third line. Toffoli will see first-unit power-play time. Toffoli has 21 goals and 34 points in 47 games this season. Look for Max Willman to be taken out of the lineup with the return of Toffoli.