Toffoli scored three goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

After getting the Devils on the board late in the second period, Toffoli lit the lamp twice more in the third including an empty-netter to ice the game and complete the hat trick. After managing just one assist through his first three contests with New Jersey, the 31-year-old has four goals in the last two games, and all of them have been set up by Jack Hughes. As long as Toffoli is riding shotgun for the Devils' young superstar in Hughes, the tallies should keep flowing.