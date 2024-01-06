Toffoli found the back of the net in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Toffoli had points in just three of 13 games in December, but he's still leading the Devils in goals with 16 of them through 37 games. The top-line winger also has 12 assists to help him maintain a relatively high floor in fantasy hockey, yet a rather discouraging trend is that Toffoli hasn't potted a goal on the man advantage since Nov. 30, a 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers. While his enigmatic ways can be frustrating at times, Toffili remains a set-and-forget starting option in most fantasy leagues.