Toffoli lit the lamp on the power play, contributing to Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders.

Toffoli went top shelf to beat Ilya Sorokin for his first goal with the Devils. Now 31 years old, Toffoli was a staple with the Kings franchise for parts of eight seasons prior to his shuffling between the Canucks, Habs and Flames from 2019-23. Toffoli has registered a goal and two assists through four games with the Devils, which is what fantasy managers want to see on the heels of him banking a career-high 73 points (34 goals, 39 assists) through 82 games for Calgary.