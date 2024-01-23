Toffoli scored three goals in Monday's 6-5 overtime home win against the Golden Knights.

Toffoli recorded his sixth career hat trick, and it was the first time he ended one with an overtime winner. He is the third different player in franchise history to complete a hat trick in overtime, joining Patrik Elias and Stephane Richer in the team's exclusive club. He has four goals in the past two games after notching four goals in the prior 22 games.