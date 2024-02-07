Toffoli (illness) won't play Tuesday versus the Avalanche.
Toffoli will have to miss at least one game due to illness. The 31-year-old's absence likely opens the door for Max Willman to get into the lineup again. Toffoli should be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game against his former team, the Flames.
