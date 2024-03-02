Toffoli scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Toffoli has 10 points over his last 10 games, with half of them coming on the power play. The 31-year-old helped out on a Timo Meier tally in the first period before scoring one of his own in the third, though the Devils' comeback push fell just short. Toffoli has been as advertised for the Devils with 26 goals, 18 assists, 14 power-play points, 176 shots on net, 59 hits and a minus-11 rating over 59 appearances. He likely won't match the 73-point campaign he had in 2022-23, but he has a good chance to exceed 50 points for the third time in his career.