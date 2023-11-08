Toffoli scored a goal on four shots, added a power-play assist and doled out two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Toffoli had gone a little quiet with just two points over his last five contests. The winger opened the scoring at 3:43 of the first period and also set up a Dougie Hamilton tally in the second. Despite concerns that his 73-point campaign from a year ago would be unsustainable, Toffoli is rolling with eight goals, five helpers, 43 shots on net, nine hits and a minus-5 rating through 12 outings. He'll continue to shoulder a heavy load on offense with Nico Hischier (upper body) and Jack Hughes (shoulder) out.