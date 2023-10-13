Toffoli recorded an assist in Thursday's 4-3 victory over the Red Wings.

Toffoli didn't take long to pick up his first point with the Devils after being traded to the team from Calgary during the offseason. The Ontario native enters the 2023-24 campaign fresh off a career-best season in which he set career highs in goals (34), assists (39) and power-play points (25). Playing on the top line for New Jersey alongside Jack Hughes, Toffoli should be capable of pushing for those marks again this season, though he is far from a lock to repeat those numbers.