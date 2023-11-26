Toffoli scored twice in a 7-2 win over the Sabres on Saturday.

His first was a backhander from just off the left post in the first period, and the second was a rebound off the left pad of Devon Levi early in the second. Toffoli is in the final year of his four-year, $17 million contract, and he's doing everything possible to earn another big money deal. He has 18 points, including 11 goals, in 19 games after putting up a career-high 73 points last season.