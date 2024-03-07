Toffoli (not injury related) is expected to be held out of the lineup for Thursday night's game versus St. Louis due to trade-related reasons, The Fourth Period's Irfaan Gaffar reports.

With New Jersey's playoff hopes looking slim at best, the team appears to be set to try and recoup some assets in exchange for Toffoli, who is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Maple Leafs have reportedly expressed interest in trading for Toffoli -- he's racked up 26 goals and 44 points through 61 games this campaign.