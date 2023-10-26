Toffoli scored twice, added an assist, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Capitals.

Toffoli followed up his hat trick Tuesday with another three-point effort in the Devils' explosive second period Wednesday. The 31-year-old winger has scored six times over his last three games, and he's at nine points through six contests overall. Toffoli has added 24 shots on net, six hits and a plus-1 rating while showing strong chemistry with Jack Hughes on the top line.