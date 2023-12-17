Toffoli scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over Columbus.

The veteran winger snapped a six-game point drought with the performance. Toffoli's been streaky to begin his first campaign with the Devils, but he's proven that last season's breakout with the Flames was no fluke by producing 13 goals and 23 points in 28 games while skating in a top-six role and handling a regular shift on New Jersey's top power-play unit.