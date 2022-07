Wotherspoon signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Devils on Wednesday, per PuckPedia.

Wotherspoon played with the Devils' minor-league affiliate last year, recording 21 points in 53 games with AHL Utica. He'll be on an NHL contract this season, though his chances of making the Devils' roster don't seem particularly high. He hasn't played in the NHL since 2016-17 with the Flames.