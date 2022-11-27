site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: devils-tyler-wotherspoon-returns-to-ahl | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Devils' Tyler Wotherspoon: Returns to AHL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wotherspoon was assigned to AHL Utica on Sunday.
Wotherspoon sat as a healthy scratch for three straight games after being called up from the minors earlier this week. He has one assist in 13 AHL appearances this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read